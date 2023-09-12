Imagine Partners With Google Ad Manager; Plans Firsthand Glimpse At IBC2023

DENVER—Imagine Communications has partnered with Google Ad Manager to empower broadcasters and TV operators with the ability to offer seamless cross-platform campaigns while ensuring consistent ad placement across all delivery platforms, including linear, over the air or internet-streamed CTV.

Imagine Communications will offer IBC2023 attendees a firsthand glimpse of the fruits of the partnership, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The partnership also introduces programmatic capabilities that complement direct ad sales to optimize yield and enhance ad sales efficiency, Imagine said.

The synergy of the two companies will help bridge the gap between traditional linear TV direct sales and the programmatic sales world of streaming CTV, it said.

Imagine’s SureFire video ad server brings ad routing to Google Ad Manager, which allows media companies to tap into Ad Manager’s streaming demand management capabilities to enable direct and programmatic ads across all deal types, including direct sold/programmatic, private marketplace deals and RTB, it said.

This integration makes it possible for broadcasters and TV operators to fill unsold inventory and dynamically allocate portions of the ad inventory to maximize fill while maintaining a quality viewing experience, it said.

SureFire offers APIs and integration points to enable implementation regardless of the sales, order management and traffic solutions preferred by TV operators, it said.

"Imagine Communications is expanding cross-platform ad management solutions to help broadcasters and media companies unify TV ad sales and deliver all the attributes advertisers love about traditional Linear TV onto CTV platforms,” said Rob Malcolm, general manager of ad tech at Imagine Communications. "Our partnership with Google Ad Manager underscores this commitment, as we revolutionize not only direct sold placement, but add programmatic capabilities to meet the evolving media landscape."

See Imagine Communications at IBC2023 Stand 2.A15.