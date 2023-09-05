Imagine Communications Names Frank Deo CTO, Ad Tech

DENVER—Imagine Communications has appointed seasoned media industry executive Frank Deo to the position of chief technology officer of its ad tech business. In this role, Deo will product development, operations and long-term technology strategy for Imagine’s ad tech portfolio.

Deo brings to Imagine a decades-long career leading product and engineering teams in the media industry, along with extensive experience in addressable advertising, telecommunications, OTT streaming and data analytics systems. Prior to joining Imagine, Deo held executive-level positions at multiple ad tech companies, including 605, Comcast, Cadent and ACTV, where he conceptualized, designed and implemented state-of-the-art Advanced TV advertising solutions.

"Frank's visionary approach to technology and exceptional leadership skills make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Rob Malcolm, general manager of ad tech at Imagine Communications. "As the media and advertising landscapes continue to rapidly evolve, we are confident that Frank's expertise will drive the development of cutting-edge ad tech solutions that set new industry standards and help our customers pursue emerging opportunities for growth and success.”

Deo has established a reputation across the industry as an accomplished, innovative leader and mentor with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, reducing time to market of new features, and redefining roadmaps to align with companies’ strategic objectives, the company said in announcing the appointment. His career highlights include 31 U.S. and international patents and a Technical Emmy Award, demonstrating his innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology.

"I am excited to join Imagine and contribute to the evolution of the company’s acclaimed ad tech solutions," said Frank Deo. "Imagine has a deep legacy of driving innovation in media and entertainment technology, and I look forward to leading this highly skilled, global team in creating groundbreaking solutions that redefine the way advertising is delivered and experienced."