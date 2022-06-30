Horowitz Named to VP Sales Post at Imagine Communications

DENVER—Imagine Communications has appointed Diana Horowitz the company’s vice president, strategic sales, advertising technology. In the newly created position, she will drive company strategy to help customers profit from their media assets with a converged linear and digital advertising approach.

In a press statement, Steve Reynolds, president of Imagine Communications, said “Diana is a critical addition to the Imagine advertising technology sales team. She has demonstrated that she can plan and execute exactly the kind of transformation that so many of our customers are trying to implement right now—bringing together linear and digital advertising into a converged inventory and sales structure.”

Horowitz brings experience in digital and broadcast advertising and technology to Imagine’s Americas sales team, led by Joe Sheehan, senior vice president of sales, Americas. Prior to joining Imagine, Horowitz was senior vice president, advertising sales, at fuboTV, overseeing ad operations. Her previous roles include positions at Telestream, IBM Watson Media, Comcast Technology Solutions and Scripps Networks Interactive, where she led the digital ad sales team, northeast region, for Food Network and Cooking Channel. She began her career at The New York Times Co., holding leadership roles in both New York and Paris.

Horowitz will be based in New York City.