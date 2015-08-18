Imagine Communications Name New Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS—Imagine Communications has announced the promotion of Ramnik Kamo to the position of chief marketing officer. With 20 years of industry experience, Kamo will now be responsible for overseeing Imagine Communication's overall marketing strategy, business development, partnerships, and merger and acquisition activities.

Ramnik Kamo

Since joining Imagine Communications, Kamo has helped develop the company’s New Media strategies, focusing on the branding and strategic positioning of Live/Linear to OTT initiatives, advertising and campaign management technology and CloudXtream platform.

“The combination of its heritage in the media industry and market-leading embrace of next-generation technologies, including IP, software-defined networking and cloud, places Imagine Communications in the optimal position to convert today’s disruptions into tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Kamo.

Imagine Communications is a provider of video and advertising platforms for the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets.