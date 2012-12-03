Illinois town to begin production of town meetings

When the Village of Niles, IL, built its Village Hall in the mid-90s, officials had no interest in recording or broadcasting their meetings.

In the last few years, however, changes to the local political landscape prompted a new attitude, and the Management Information Systems (MIS) Department was tasked with retrofitting the council chambers and building a video production system from scratch.

Now, the village is preparing to broadcast its first meeting with a system built around a Broadcast Pix Mica 2000 Video Production Center.

The project had a number of challenges, including a limited budget and no dedicated staff in place to operate the system. The system needed to be powerful enough to create compelling coverage, yet simple enough to be operated by one person with minimal training.

Meetings will be available in HD for live streaming and video-on-demand on the village’s website and will be broadcast live and rebroadcast in SD on the village’s PEG cable channel.