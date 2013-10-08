Ikegami USA Chooses Hidehiko Tsuroka as President and CEO

MAYWOOD N.J.—Ikegami has named Hidehiko Tsuruoka as the new president and chief executive officer of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc.



Tsuruoka has 31 years of experience with Ikegami, beginning in the U.S. section of the overseas sales department.



He most recently served as the general manager for the overseas sales and business development in Japan.



“It has been an extreme privilege to serve with Ikegami for over three decades and to be named president and CEO of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc.,” Tsuruoka said.