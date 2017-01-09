Ikegami Announces Pair of Appointments in Sales Department

MAYWOOD, N.J.—Erin Rice and Dave Pavlik will be updating their business cards with new titles, as the two were recently appointed to new positions with Ikegami. Rice received a promotion to the position of sports and entertainment sales manager, while Pavlik has joined the company as its Northern Regional sales manager.

Erin Rice

Rice previously served as Ikegami’s Midwest sales manager, overseeing the Midwest and Canada. He now takes over this newly created position, where he will be the primary contact for broadcasters, content creators and system integrators in the sports, entertainment and House of Worship fields. Rice will also coordinate with Ikegami regional sales managers as a dedicated resource in these fields.

Pavlik comes to Ikegami after holding account management positions with Fletcher Camera and Fletcher Sports. He also has experience as the regional sales manager for broadcast and professional products with Canon Broadcast Lenses. Pavlik will be based in Chicago and will oversee northern and central states in the U.S.