IHSE USA Launches VGA 8x1 CPU Switch-Converter

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE USA, a global provider of ultra-fast and secure KVM matrix switch and extender solutions for broadcast related environments and government agencies has introduced the 484 Series VGA 8 x 1 CPU Switch/Converter, which allows up to 8 VGA CPU sources to be connected and switched through a single DVI extension port.



The extension port can be connected directly to a workstation receiver or attached to one of the IHSE tera enterprise or tera compact matrix switch ports for distributed access. The 484 CPU switch is a 1RU 8-port VGA KVM switch providing high-resolution output up to 1920 x 1200. Two models are available; L484-8VECWR for cat-x and L484-8VESWR for fiber. These units target classrooms, control centers and digital signage applications where you need to maintain and share legacy analog sources without taking up multiple ports of a KVM matrix switch.



The 484 CPU switch allows users to share up to eight computers to one remote monitor, keyboard and mouse. With IHSE’s exclusive high efficiency conversion algorithms, each input port has a built-in scaling function that maintains video integrity for clear and sharp images up to 1920x1200 @60Hz. Each input port provides for a VGA (HD15 connector), USB-HID (Type B) and stereo audio (3.5mm) connections. All settings are stored in non-volatile memory for retention should a power failure occur.

For systems where 24/7 operations are critical, the enclosure includes redundant power and redundant output extension connections to support either two cat-x or fiber cables. When the 484 CPU switch is used as part of a larger matrix switch system the second output port provides a simple matrix by-pass point-to-point connection or connection to a second matrix should a path failure occur in the primary matrix switch. For added safety, each IEC power connection supports a locking AC cords to prevent accidental unplugging.

