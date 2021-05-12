IHSE Opening a China Office

OBERTEURINGEN & GUANGZHOU—IHSE has announced that it has opened an office in Guangzhou, China, to meet the region’s growing demand for KVM products. The office will provide sales and technical support to customers and channel partners throughout the region.

Alan Wang, who has more than 17 years of experience in KVM, control center and audiovisual/IT system specification and installation, will head up IHSE’s China office. He will be tasked with serving existing business relations as well as developing new sales opportunities directly with customers and through local sale channels.

"Our new office under Alan Wang will deliver a greater level of local support to customers throughout China. It will enable us to identify new projects to significantly expand growth in the region," explains Terence Teng, CEO of IHSE Asia.