IEEE BTS Going Virtual for Fall Event

ARLINGTON, Va.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society has announced a virtual event will take the place of its annual Broadcast Symposium this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IEEE BTS conference will take place from Oct. 6-8, covering key industry topics like 5G and ATSC 3.0.

There will be an entire session dedicated to 5G broadcasting chaired by Peter Siebert, broadcast industry advisory. The sessions will strive to answer the role of 5G in the future of DTT broadcast and whether or not 5G will replace or complement DVB or ATSC broadcast.

The NextGen TV standard will also be a point of interest, with ATSC President Madeleine Noland leading another session reviewing the ATSC 3.0 implementation and rollout. Topics covered will include rollout status for ATSC 3.0, who will deliver the devices, how NextGen TV will entice end users and if the spectrum repack is an obstacle or opportunity for ATSC 3.0.

The final session will be chaired by Guy Bouchard, director of transmission systems at Tele-Quebec, and focuses on broadcast disaster preparedness. Up for discussion will be lessons learned during the pandemic, reviewing whether broadcasters were ready, how radio broadcast can be a vital emergency solution and if there can truly be a disaster resilient infrastructure.

The virtual event will enable attendees to earn multiple Continuing Education Credits or Professional Development hours, per IEEE.