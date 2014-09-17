IBC2014: Vizrt New Adds Automatic Player Tracking to Viz Libero

AMSTERDAM—Vizrt said it developed a new automatic player tracking technology for its Viz Libero sports analysis tool.



It automatically tracks players on the pitch that can accurately shows their movement without needing any special cameras installed at the stadium. By simply clicking on one or multiple players, Viz Libero can automatically track them and correct itself if the view of a player becomes obstructed at any point. Operators can still manually override the automatic tracking if needed. This new function removes the need for keyframing players in post, meaning the graphic is ready to use within seconds. It can be carried out from a studio, using Viz Libero and a direct satellite feed from the venue.