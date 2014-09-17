IBC2014: Vizrt and nablet GmbH Announce MXF Plugin for Final Cut Pro

AMSTERDAM—Vizrt and nablet GmbH announced a new MXF plugin for Final Cut Pro X. The plugin allows both Apple Final Cut Pro X and 7 to playback MXF-files natively.



The first version of the nablet-Vizrt MXF plugin supports XDCAM IMX, XDCAM HD,



MXF Op1-a DV, MXF Op1-a DVCPRO, MXF Op1-a DVCPRO HD, as well as, MXF Op1-a AVC-Intra 50 and 100. The plugin supports playback of growing files (edit during ingest) and also includes a built-in AES331m to PCM decoder.



