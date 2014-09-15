IBC2014: Pebble Beach Systems Does OEM Playout for Harmonic

AMSTERDAM—Pebble Beach Systems announced a new OEM agreement with Harmonic to provide a series of integrated packages designed to deliver premium integrated channel playout solutions with automation to the international market.



The packages combine the Pebble Beach Systems Marina automation system with Harmonic’s Spectrum media servers, which will deliver tightly integrated solutions and expand the capabilities of Harmonic’s Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout system to encompass more comprehensive ingest, playout, graphics and branding requirements.

