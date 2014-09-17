IBC2014 New Product Line-up: T-Z

AMSTERDAM— TV Technology has finished sorting throug IBC press releases for new technology and product introductions. No updates, demos or highlights are included here for the sake of information manageability, but select ones have been published separately. We apologize to anyone who is left out, and welcome feedback from show-goers on cool stuff and interesting observations. Vendors with names beginning with “T” through “A” are below. Here are A, B, C, D, E, F through I and J through S.



Tedial Launches Media Exchange Platform

Tedial’s Media Exchange Platform provides a central media exchange platform with automated workflows to deliver to multiple sites and third-party systems.



Telestream Launches Wirecast Streaming for Microsoft Azure

Telestream is teaming up with Microsoft Azure Media Services. This collaboration makes Azure Media Services a live streaming destination in the upcoming release of Telestream’s Wirecast streaming production software.



Thomson Broadcast Launches TV Transmitters

Thomson Broadcast rolled out several new transmitters. New low-power transmitters range from 20 to 150 W RMS and has built-in 1+1 redundancy to adapt to any SFN or MFN network. Agile over the UHF band, DVB-T and DVB-T2 dualcast, up to 8 PLP’s are supported. The modular 200 W to 3 kW RMS medium-power range can accommodate up to six autonomous 400 W transmitters or three autonomous 750 W transmitters in a cabinet. This range MPLP support and dualcast DVB-T/DVB-T2. A new autonomous transmission system is suitable for low-power 4G and broadcast applications.



Timecode Systems Rolls Out :pulse

Timecode Systems has built on its Timecode Buddy:wifi master to create a new timecode technology – the :pulse, left, a compact, multifunctional timecode and metadata hub.



Torque Video Systems Debuts DVMon, FPM-FEC

Torque Video Systems marked its debut at IBC 2014. In conjunction with its inauguration, Torque launched DVMon, a compact Digital Video Monitoring platform, as well as the FPM-FEC Performance Measurement probe.



TSL Products Euro Launches Audio/Video-over-IP, Confidence Monitoring

TSL’s Pam AVB audio monitoring technology made its European debut, together with the Axius range of managed Ethernet switches for Audio/Video-over-IP workflows.



Venera Technologies Euro Debuts Pulsar PPU Software

Venera Technologies Pulsar PPU software, left, makes the advanced QC functions of the Pulsar automated file-based QC technology available to facilities as they are needed.



Versa-Flex Offers Advanced Travel Protection for Tripods

Versa-Flex rolled out theTS-0842.08 VTB Video Tripod Bag (at right), originally designed for a New York rental house, for public consumption.



Video Clarity Launches ClearView Shuttle 4K

Video Clarity introduced ClearView Shuttle 4K, below right, a new system that adds another 4K-capable solution to the company’s ClearView video quality analyzer line. Originally designed as a portable, entry-level solution for HD video quality-of-service testing, ClearView Shuttle now includes record and playback capabilities for testing 4K video with audio. With the ability to record, play back, and compare sequences of uncompressed 4K video.



Xytech Introduces MediaPulse Cloud

Xytech introduced MediaPulse Cloud, a scalable cloud-based platform that delivers the complete functionality of the company’s flagship MediaPulse platform in a secure, managed solution operating 24/7/365, for a monthly fee.



Vinten Radamec Launches New Elevation Units

The Vinten Radamec FE-165 (right) and FE-55 units have small base diameters that fit through a standard door opening and will pack into a flight case for transportation. Both can be upgraded for virtual reality functionality.



