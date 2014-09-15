IBC2014: Multidyne Displays Fiber Gear Line-up

AMSTERDAM—MultiDyne is demonstrationg new features for its SilverBack family of camera-mounted fiber transport technology, including a new operator control panel that offers intuitive controls and displays.

The SilverBack family now includes four models: the flagship SilverBackK-II; the SilverBack-II-L for multicamera production; the SilverBack-II 4K-L with Ethernet support and a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field; and the SilverBack II-4K, a low-cost model without the viewfinder/monitor viewing option. Support for 4K can be added to any existing SilverBack system through an upgrade.

Other key demonstrations include the MultiDyne LightningSwitch, a 48x48 optical-to-optical routing switch; the MultiDyne SMPTE-HUT universal camera transceiver; Dingo openGear fiber transport cards.



Multidyne also said it is shipping its BullDog Field Fiber Transport System for extending the transmission distance of multiple camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, Ethernet, GPIOs, tally, and power.