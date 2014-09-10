IBC2014: Cisco Videoscape Streamlines Multiscreen Video Processing and Delivery

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Cisco said it is expanding its Videoscape Virtualized Video Processing, or V2P, solution to virtualize and orchestrate all functions required to produce and deliver multiscreen video. Using VP2, Cisco said pay-TV operators and media companies can scale video processing workflows to deliver the dozens of forms of video required for multiscreen TV.

Until now, each screen and form of video required a separate video production line, using optimized hardware, hard-wired together. Cisco V2P enables media companies and pay-TV operators to simplify overall operations by consolidating all their separate production lines into a single pool of hardware and software. V2P then orchestrates the common pool of hardware and software to deliver each individual form of video required for each screen. Even better, creating a new workflow to deliver video in a new format or to a different device is as simple as selecting options in V2P’s orchestration interface.