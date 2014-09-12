IBC2014: Avid Declares Resolution Independence

AMSTERDAM — Responding to the sudden emergence of 4K/UHD as a popular production format and keeping one eye on future format jumps, Avid announced its “resolution independence” at IBC2014. At the conference on Friday, the company introduced new and upcoming features for its MediaCentral Platform.



Avid Resolution Independence initiative will give customers freedom to choose 4K and other high-res formats anywhere in the world, shifting between native and proxy media, leveraging the newly introduced Avid DNxHR codec. Whether on premises or in the cloud, the workflow changes will enable customers to ingest, store, edit, analyze and distribute SD, HD, 4K media and future formats within the customers’ existing infrastructures.



Avid’s Media Composer editing package will take advantage of the company’s resolution independence drive to provide end-to-end workflow for file-based editing of any resolution video. Media Composer is part of the Avid Artist Suite of content creation and includes tools for video editing, graphics creation, music creation, music notation, audio post and live sound.



Citing the importance of raising expectations for service, education and customer collaboration across the industry, Avid announced “The Avid Advantage.” With The Avid Advantage, the company is rolling out expanded customer services, support and education programs to help customers maximize the return on their Avid investment.



Avid also debuted the Venue | S3L-X compact live-sound system. With the new system, the company promises that live-sound professionals can more easily meet the increasing complexity and diversity of today’s live sound requirements. Avid Venue | S3L-X enables engineers to mix and record live shows, as well as create new material or mix down live recordings for commercial purposes.