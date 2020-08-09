IBC Virtual Press Conferences: Who and When

The annual IBC Show in Amsterdam, like nearly all conferences in 2020, was forced to go the virtual route because of COVID-19 with the IBC Showcase taking place Sept. 8-11. Part of the draw of IBC is hearing about the latest tech and products from new companies, but just because they aren’t happening in person, doesn’t mean companies aren’t eager to share their latest news.

Here is a rundown of IBC-related press conferences scheduled to take place before and during the IBC Virtual Showcase:

Telestream Fall Showcase

Aug. 26, 11 a.m. ET

This virtual press and analyst briefing will have a theme based on remote working, including demos of new products and presentations from Telestream CEO Dan Castles and Vice President of Marketing Scott Murray.

IABM Future Trends Channel

Through September

Starting on Sept. 1, IABM is hosting the Future Trends Channel, which will offer a weekly live event on Tuesdays on different themes, including cloud & virtualizations, AI/ML & analytics, imaging & immersive, streaming content & platform and future media economies. For more information, visit IABM’s website .

“Zixi Delivers” Virtual Showcase

Sept. 14-18