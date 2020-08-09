IBC Virtual Press Conferences: Who and When
By TVT Staff
Find out what news will be coming our around IBC’s virtual edition
The annual IBC Show in Amsterdam, like nearly all conferences in 2020, was forced to go the virtual route because of COVID-19 with the IBC Showcase taking place Sept. 8-11. Part of the draw of IBC is hearing about the latest tech and products from new companies, but just because they aren’t happening in person, doesn’t mean companies aren’t eager to share their latest news.
Here is a rundown of IBC-related press conferences scheduled to take place before and during the IBC Virtual Showcase:
Telestream Fall Showcase
Aug. 26, 11 a.m. ET
This virtual press and analyst briefing will have a theme based on remote working, including demos of new products and presentations from Telestream CEO Dan Castles and Vice President of Marketing Scott Murray.
IABM Future Trends Channel
Through September
Starting on Sept. 1, IABM is hosting the Future Trends Channel, which will offer a weekly live event on Tuesdays on different themes, including cloud & virtualizations, AI/ML & analytics, imaging & immersive, streaming content & platform and future media economies. For more information, visit IABM’s website.
“Zixi Delivers” Virtual Showcase
Sept. 14-18
This multi-day event will present enhancements to Zixi’s SDVP for delivery of live video over IP via webinars, presentations and virtual customer and partner meetings. For more information, visit Zixi’s website.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.