IBC Announces IBC Showcase Virtual Event

AMSTERDAM—With the physical IBC conference cancelled as a result of COVID-19, IBC has announced this year’s virtual supplement, the IBC Showcase.

The IBC Showcase will take place from Sept. 8-11 and feature three core components: an exhibitor showcase, a sponsored program of presentations and discussions and comprehensive coverage of product launches via the online IBC Daily News site.

The exhibitor showcase offers insight into the latest products and solutions through demonstration videos, product launches, press conferences and curated workflow tours.

Sponsored programs are free to access and feature future-facing content from leaders across the media, entertainment and technology space.

IBC is also planning to continue its Accelerator Media Innovation program. The collaborative projects address media and entertainment industry challenges across business and technology. Those supporting the program include BBC, ITV, ViacomCBS, Telenet/Liberty Global, Associated Press, Al Jazeera, BT, MovieLabs, Universal Studios, Paramount Studios and Sony Innovation Studios.

IBC Daily News, meanwhile, will feature all of the latest product announcements and launches from across the broadcast, media and technology space, written by the IBC Daily team.

The theme for the IBC Showcase is going to be “Empowering Content Everywhere,” as IBC will offer attendees the chance to connect with communities and discover new perspectives either online or on demand.

“We’re excited to unveil IBC Showcase, an online platform that will give the media and technology community a chance to connect,” said Michael Crimp, IBC chief executive.

“It will provide a platform for exhibitors to launch and demonstrate their latest products and services, while others in the industry will be able to learn about cutting-edge technology and find out about the latest tools and techniques for creating and delivering great content,” Crimp continued.