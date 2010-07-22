IBC to Offer Digital Media Training Workshops

The IBC is partnering with Future Media Concepts (FMC), to the show’s first ever digital media training workshops for content creators and post professionals, Sept. 11-12 at the RAI in Amsterdam.



The 2-day training event will be lead by FMC’s industry Certified Instructors, Power Users, Authors and thought-leaders offering advanced technical training for editors, producers and directors on today’s most popular applications from Apple, Avid® and Adobe. Over 35 advanced training sessions are specifically designed to help attendees master the complexities of the industry’s latest workflow technologies. Highlighting hot trends such as HDSLR video and post-production, motion control 3D production, and the recently released CS5, the training event is designed for content creators and post-production professionals who wish to maximize their effectiveness and creativity on their chosen digital tools. From introducing multimedia journalists to the advantages of digital editing, to providing digital artists with eye-popping motion graphics and 3D production techniques, presenting videographers and photographers with key new techniques in HDSLR production, and offering invaluable certification opportunities, the Digital Media Training Symposium covers a wide-range of creative industry niches.



“IBC is looking forward to working with FMC to deliver the Digital Media Training Workshops at this year’s event,” says Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC. “The workshops will effectively introduce the benefits and urgency of creative and technical training to the global market. The broad emphasis on digital content and post-production is sure to attract a vast array of post professionals looking to increase their skill-sets and expand their marketability.”



For more information about FMC’s Digital Media Training Workshops, including a full schedule and registration details, visit www.ibc.org/training.



IBC takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.