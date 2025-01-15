IBC Taps Stephen Nuttall To Chair Its Partnership Board

IBC has named Stephen Nuttall, a 30-year senior executive and consultant in the sports, media and digital industries, as chair of its Partnership Board.

IBC’s Partnership Board consists of representatives from the six organizations that own the major European industry trade show—IABM, IEEE, RTS, SCTE and SMPTE—and provides its governance and strategic oversight.

Nuttall’s most recent consultancy work included leading media production and distribution for the 36th and 37th editions of the America’s Cup international yacht racing event, as well as for Goodwood’s motorsports event, IBC said. He also serves as a senior adviser to trans-Atlantic private-equity fund Searchlight Capital Partners.

“Our industry is in a period of rapid and transformational change powered by new tech innovation,” IBC CEO Mike Crimp said in a statement. “Stephen has a track record of clear strategic thinking coupled with commercial and operational success. His extensive experience in the complex environments of media and telecommunications will be extremely valuable as IBC and the industry it serves navigates the opportunities ahead.”

From 2012 through 2017, Nuttall was YouTube’s senior director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He held several roles at European pay TV provider Sky from 2001 to 2011, finishing his tenure there as group commercial director and serving on the boards of Team Sky, (Sky’s cycling team), Freeview, National Geographic Channel and A&E (U.K.)

His nonexecutive experience includes tenure on U.K. telecom regulator Ofcom’s Content Board, as deputy chair of the British Science Association and on the boards of soccer clubs AEK Athens, Slavia Prague and Vicenza Calcio.

The London resident is a member of BAFTA, the Royal Television Society, the Queen’s Club and Marylebone Cricket Club.

"IBC is the premier event for the media and entertainment industry, and I’ve had the privilege of being a regular visitor and speaker for many years,” Nuttall said. “I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with the IBC team and partners to help the event’s ongoing success. Consistently relevant, the unique role that IBC plays within the constantly evolving media industry remains as vital today as ever."

IBC2025 is set for Sept. 12-15 at the RAI, Amsterdam.

Executive search firm Spencer Stuart assisted IBC in Nuttall’s hiring.