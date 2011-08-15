IBC Pre-Show Discounts end Aug. 17



The free booking period for the IBC Exhibition and huge discounts for the IBC Conference end on Wednesday, Aug. 17.



IBC, which takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13, offers several package deals for interested attendees:



The Gold package includes:



•Access to the exclusive Gold Lounge which includes lunch, refreshments & snacks, free Wi-Fi, use of private meeting rooms and a concierge service

•Gold Pass holder gift

•Reserved seating in conference rooms (limited number)

•Access to all conference sessions

•Connections with peers and potential clients via access to the online networking tool

•Access to select networking drinks

•Complimentary conference delegate bag

•5-day free entry to the IBC Exhibition



Silver package includes:



•Access to all conference sessions

•Access to select conference networking drinks

•Complimentary conference delegate bag

•Connections with peers and potential clients via access to the online networking tool

•5-day free entry to the IBC Exhibition



Bronze Pass gives you a one day pass for the conference and includes:



•Access to all conference sessions on one specific day

•Access to select conference networking drinks

•Complimentary conference delegate bag

•5-day free entry to the IBC Exhibition



Book before Aug. 17, and you save 400 euros (US $577) on the Gold, Silver and Bronze packages. Register after Aug. 17 and anytime before the show, and you can save 100 euros (US $144).



Register online at ibc.org



