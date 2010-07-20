IBC: Linear Acoustic Showing Audio Management Tools



Linear Acoustic will be demonstrating several new features included in the company’s latest AERO.air transmission loudness manager. These include reference quality 5.1 channel automatic upmixing, CrowdControl to keep dialogue from disappearing within mixes, internal Dolby E/Digital/Plus decoding and Dolby Digital/Digital Plus/Pulse encoding, and an internal Nielsen watermark encoding system.



Also look for Linear Acoustic’s other products, including the AERO.mobile audio loudness manager for mobile DTV, and the e2 16-channel backhaul encoder and decoder.



Linear Acoustic will be at stand 8.D29.



