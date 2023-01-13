IBC Issues Call for Technical Papers

IBC has launched its 2023 Call for Technical Papers. Winners will be announced at the IBC Awards, which will take place during the 2023 IBC Show at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 15-28. Deadline for submitting the synopsis is Feb. 10.

“IBC Technical Papers present original, novel research on solutions to real world problems faced by the international broadcast and digital media industry and are non-commercial,” the association said.

“The Technical Papers Programme forms an integral part of the content programmes at IBC and we welcome entries from all industry sectors across the media, entertainment and technology sector and from every discipline, whether you are a professional, or a professor, a member of an R&D team, working alone or with a global brand and from across any part of the broadcast, communications, electronic media and entertainment fields.”

Interested parties should submit a 300-word synopsis giving a clear and concise overview of the concept that will be the key topics of the paper, highlighting what is unique and explaining its background. All submissions are rigorously reviewed by a panel of professional experts, IBC said. Papers accepted for presentation at the IBC Conference have the opportunity to win the Best Conference Paper Award, presented at the IBC Awards during the 2023 IBC Show.

The 2022 entries can be viewed here.