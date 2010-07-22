IBC: GlobeCast Highlights Worldwide Content Management

GlobeCast and NETIA will again collaborate at the IBC show in Amsterdam to showcase their integrated solutions across the whole broadcast chain.



They’ll be demonstrating their latest media asset management solutions, showing how show broadcasters and content creators can integrate their traditional broadcast environments with the latest MAM software. The idea is to highlight GlobeCast’s ability to transport, manage and play content throughout the world, helping our clients save time and money, and sending and sharing content with partners and platforms in multiple regions.



The new NETIA software, which powers this solution, allows users to manage all of the processes within the production environment—from editing to post and distribution—through one easy-to-use interface. All modules provide for ingest and quality control; metadata extraction and tagging; search, browse and low-res proxy generation; integration with key third-party systems including QA, tape/disk-based archive, nonlinear editing, playout and traffic automation, and multiplatform delivery to Mobile TV, VoD/Catch Up TV, IPTV, Web Streaming, and HD and SD distribution platforms.



GlobeCast has expanded its newly re-branded global fibre ring to both Africa and Latin America with direct access to São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Johannesburg. The GlobeCast Backbone Network (GCBN) offers broadcasters the ability to not only reach new markets, but to connect to partners and other broadcasters in those markets.



The GCBN, which connects five continents, provides a cost-effective way for content to be moved quickly and securely around the world, and allows those broadcasters to easily access an existing community of telecoms, operators, playout facilities and teleports once their content arrives at its destination.



GlobeCast and NETIA will be at IBC Stand 1.A29



