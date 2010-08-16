IBC: Gefen Premiering Cross-Point Matrix Switchers



At IBC Gefen will premier the new GefenPRO product line with a range of cross-point matrix switchers for broadcast, rental/staging and post-production. All include internal power supplies, front-panel routing and 24/7 technical support. Built-in EDID programming enhances stability of pre-settings after switching. RS-232 serial control, IR remote, front panel buttons and IP control using any webpage interface can be used to access and control. The GefenPRO 16x16 3G-SDI Matrix (pictured) routes any 16 sources to any 16 destinations with full cross-point capability. Resolutions are supported up to 1080p or 1920x1200. This matrix offers redundant power supplies so that if one should fail, the other will automatically power on, eliminating signal loss due to power cord failure.



Gefen will be at stand 7.B30.



