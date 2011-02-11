IBC Extends Deadline for Innovation Award Submissions



IBC has extended the deadline for both the IBC2011 Innovation Awards and Technical Papers and Posters by one week, from Feb. 11 to Friday, Feb. 18.



Established in 2006, The IBC Innovation Awards honor the technology and business collaborations between suppliers and customers to create commercial or operational benefits to end user.



They are divided into three categories, for the most innovative projects in:



• content creation

• content management

• content delivery



The IBC Awards are unique in that they go not to the manufacturer who developed the solution but to the end user. Many nominations come from the technology partners who are keen to demonstrate to their customers how much they value the work they have done together.



The Awards are judged by an international panel of journalists and editors, under the chairmanship of Michael Lumley. An additional award, the Judges' Prize, may be presented to the winner of one of the three categories or to another project which has impressed the panel.



From the initial nominations the judges create a shortlist which is announced in May and widely publicized by IBC and its shareholders. This publicity will feature all the technology partners involved in the successful projects, as well as the end user.



Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony during IBC. 2010 winners included Sony, Sky3D, ESPN and the FIFA World Cup. For more information on award submissions, visit the award’s entry criteria page.



