IBC: Cintel Showcases Super-Fast Enhancement and Restoration Tools

Cintel International will be at IBC 2010 exhibiting the new imageMill2 Image Processing Workstation super-fast HD and 2K Data File Grain Correction and Image Stabilisation.



imageMill2 is a new image processing workstation adding network capabilities and data file management to the existing imageMill capabilities. GRACE, the noise and film grain management tool, and STEADY, the faster-than-real–time image stabilisation application, will be on hand at IBC, and a new Dust/Scratch Concealment option called ORIGIN is due later in 2010.



“imageMill2 will address the industries need for a powerful, fast, yet simple-to-use Noise and Grain management tool for Digital Intermediate applications," said Cintel Sales Director Simon Carter. "With speeds in excess of 30fps for 2K files and 45fps for HD files, the performance of imageMill2 is unequalled. We are currently processing 4K files at just under 10fps and can also deal with SD files at twice real time. With imageMill2 you can truly ‘eliminate the wait’ in image processing and restoration.”



Cintel will also be exhibiting the production version of the 2K/4K film scanner diTTo evolution, a modular and upgradeable solution to film scanning. Building on the successful elements of the diTTo scanner, diTTo evolution adds a fast shuttle capability, a non-pin registration mode for archive scanning, imageMill2 processing tools and a 3.2D density range.

diTTo evolution



Visitors will also see demonstrations of a new MillenniumHD Telecine workflow utilising the OCEAN Controller and Colour Correction system from Marquise Technologies.



Cintel will be at Stand 7.B35