IBC: Best of Show 2017 Winners Announced
AMSTERDAM—TVBEurope has announced its Best of Show winners for IBC2017.
The awards honor innovation and outstanding product development, with an independent panel of judges examining each nominated product throughout the course of the show.
Products were judged according to a wide range of criteria, including ease of use/maintenance, performance against category standard, richness/relevance of the feature set, value/ROI, versatility, anticipated reliability and originality.
The NewBay Best of Show winners in the TVBEurope category are:
Amino ENABLE, Amino Communications
Aspera FASPStream in conjunction with Telestream Vantage and Lightspeed Live Capture, Aspera
Avid Media Composer | First, Avid
AIR320, AVIWEST
SNAPBOX, DoPChoice
Suggested TV, Easel TV
MediaFirst Video Processing Encoding Live mixing SDR content with HDR content in live broadcasting, Ericsson Media Solutions
ONE, EVS
Selenio Network Processor, Imagine Communications
LU600 with 4K HEVC Pro Card, LiveU
Mistika VR, SGO
NewTek NDI PTZ Camera, NewTek
Network ID, NexGuard
Paywizard Agile and Massive AXIS, Paywizard
All-New flowtech Tripod Technology, Sachtler and Vinten
Timed Text Speech, Telestream
Telos Infinity IP Intercom, The Telos Alliance: Television Solutions Group
Timeline’s triple-expanding IP 4K HDR outside broadcast truck, UHD2, Timeline Television
TVU Router, TVU Networks
Verspective RT, Verimatrix
PERSEUS-powered Universal Media Player, by V-Nova Ltd and THEO Technologies, V-Nova
news, x.news information technology
All entrants will also be featured in a Best of Show Digital Edition sent out after the show.
This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.
