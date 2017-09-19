IBC: Best of Show 2017 Winners Announced

AMSTERDAM—TVBEurope has announced its Best of Show winners for IBC2017.

The awards honor innovation and outstanding product development, with an independent panel of judges examining each nominated product throughout the course of the show.

Products were judged according to a wide range of criteria, including ease of use/maintenance, performance against category standard, richness/relevance of the feature set, value/ROI, versatility, anticipated reliability and originality.

The NewBay Best of Show winners in the TVBEurope category are:

Amino ENABLE, Amino Communications

Aspera FASPStream in conjunction with Telestream Vantage and Lightspeed Live Capture, Aspera

Avid Media Composer | First, Avid

AIR320, AVIWEST

SNAPBOX, DoPChoice

Suggested TV, Easel TV

MediaFirst Video Processing Encoding Live mixing SDR content with HDR content in live broadcasting, Ericsson Media Solutions

ONE, EVS

Selenio Network Processor, Imagine Communications

LU600 with 4K HEVC Pro Card, LiveU

Mistika VR, SGO

NewTek NDI PTZ Camera, NewTek

Network ID, NexGuard

Paywizard Agile and Massive AXIS, Paywizard

All-New flowtech Tripod Technology, Sachtler and Vinten

Timed Text Speech, Telestream

Telos Infinity IP Intercom, The Telos Alliance: Television Solutions Group

Timeline’s triple-expanding IP 4K HDR outside broadcast truck, UHD2, Timeline Television

TVU Router, TVU Networks

Verspective RT, Verimatrix

PERSEUS-powered Universal Media Player, by V-Nova Ltd and THEO Technologies, V-Nova

news, x.news information technology

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.