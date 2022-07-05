IBC 2022: nxtedition to Focus on Story-Based Production Automation

AMSTERDAM—Broadcast microservices specialists nxtedition has announced that it will showcase their powerful production solution at IBC 2022 between September 9 and 12 in Amsterdam.

The company will be demonstrating their agile and digital-first platform that places storytelling at the heart of the production workflow, allowing even small teams to create and deliver highly compelling content fast, first and accurately, the company said.

By creating a densely feature-rich microservice ecosystem, nxtediton has consolidated sophisticated tools like planning, NRCS, ingest, MAM, graphics, streaming, studio automation and digital publishing into a platform that removes engineering and puts storytelling at the center of the process.

“Our solutions bring greater flexibility and agility to live production environments making the process of creating and delivering content to any platform, from digital and terrestrial to social media, intuitive, fast and straightforward,” commented Roger Persson, sales marketing manager at nxtedition. “We work with several mainstream broadcasters, but also smaller operations, such as niche channels, newspapers and content services for religious organizations; for our customers, the fast set up and ease of use is extremely attractive.”

The platform gives each member of the team context aware access to exactly the functionality they need within the single unified GUI, ensuring all their tasks are intuitive and primarily handled by simple drag and drop features. This ensures lightning speed as content comes in, is turned around and pushed out without losing time switching to other applications, the company reported.

The internal system architecture is built entirely of web technologies repurposed for broadcast, whilst using the switching, layering and realtime rendering power of CasparCG to guarantee unmatched image quality on COTS hardware or in public cloud.

Users can log in from any location and access all the tools in nxtedition (both on-prem or cloud) for extremely high availability and business continuity.

The nxtedition solution contains all the elements required for broadcast, from ingest (baseband and IP) and transcode through asset management and archiving to delivery to multiple platforms, including repackaging news stories for social media. The fully virtualized architecture means that systems can be built to precisely match the individual workflow requirements, with the appropriate level of resilience and a large reduction in complexity that microservices bring; nxtedition takes responsibility for the glue, the company said.