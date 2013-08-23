IBC 2013: State of the Second Screen Haunts Show

The much touted ‘second screen’ (maybe we should call it the ‘companion screen’) will be haunting the halls and minds of IBC 2013, as vendors and sessions dig in to this phenomenon that, only a few years ago, was unheard of.



The IBC exhibition halls will host companies offering different encoding solutions for the multiscreen environment, many of which are trumpeting the not inconsiderable bandwidth benefits of the new HEVC codec. Smart delegates will keep an eye out for creative ways to work in this new world, and will demand second screen approaches that enhance the main screen viewing experience, rather than detract/distract from it.



Meanwhile, conference presenters will focus on how broadcasters can create a genuinely ‘transmedia’ approach to programme creation, production and distribution. For instance, one of the big IBC 2013 keynotes is Twitter UK’s General Manager Tony Wang. He is expected to tackle the second screen head-on, and is a good person to ask burning questions such as ‘should networks and advertisers be paying attention to a Twitter-based ratings service?’



