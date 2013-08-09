IBC 2013: On Track to Attendance Growth

IBC enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2012, hitting 50,937 professionals coming from over 160 countries. This figure was 1 percent higher than the event’s previous attendance record, which was set in 2011.



Exhibitor numbers also went up in 2012. 75 more companies booked floor space than had in 2011. Even better, IBC 2012's total of 1,440 exhibitors approached the show’s pre-recession bookings of 1,451 companies in 2008.



One big change for 2013: The Amsterdam show has been scheduled for the third week in September at the RAI centre, rather than the second. The conference is slated for 12-17 September 12-17, 2013, while the exhibition takes place September 13-17. The extra week is to allow exhibitors more time to get their stands set up and loaded with the latest technology.



Get the latest news on IBC 2013 at www.ibc.org.