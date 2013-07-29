IBC 2013: Enter the Future Zone

IBC 2013's sights are firmly set on the future, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the ‘Future Zone.’ Located in the Park Foyer next to Hall 8, the Future Zone will provide a tantalising glimpse into tomorrow’s electronic media. The collection of mind-bending concepts and prototypes on display will be provided by the world’s leading broadcast R&D labs. Concepts include next-generation HBBTVs that recognize their users and provide content accordingly, UHDTV satellite broadcasting with rain fade mitigation and ‘acoustical holodecks.’



The visionary technologies on display in the Future Zone will enable attendees to step back and re-think what is possible. Also included in the Future Zone are carefully selected Posters chosen by the IBC Technical Papers Committee for their relevance to the subjects of IBC’s Conference Programme and interest to IBC attendees.



Learn more about the Future Zone at www.ibc.org.



