IAS Enhances YouTube Capabilities
Integral Ad Science rolls out viewability and invalid traffic measurement for YouTube shorts
NEW YORK—Integral Ad Science has announced that it has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts.
Through IAS’s Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, the company is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for YouTube Shorts' rapidly growing inventory so that advertisers can be assured that their ads are seen by real users, the company said.
YouTube Shorts now reaches 1.5 billion logged-in monthly users with 50 billion daily views.
"YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level of transparency," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "YouTube Shorts continues to grow quickly and globally, providing an incredible opportunity for our advertising partners."
For more information, visit integralads.com.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.