IAS Enhances YouTube Capabilities

NEW YORK—Integral Ad Science has announced that it has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts.

Through IAS’s Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, the company is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for YouTube Shorts' rapidly growing inventory so that advertisers can be assured that their ads are seen by real users, the company said.

YouTube Shorts now reaches 1.5 billion logged-in monthly users with 50 billion daily views.

"YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level of transparency," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "YouTube Shorts continues to grow quickly and globally, providing an incredible opportunity for our advertising partners."