IABM Offers Online Broadcast Technology Training



The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has launched an online course, “Introduction to Broadcast Technology,” which is designed to introduce students to various aspects of the broadcast and media production and distribution chain. The course is the first online training effort by the IABM, and incorporates elements of the organization’s classroom course, “Broadcast and Media Technology—Understanding Your Industry.”



“This introductory online offering from the IABM Training Academy speaks directly to our goal of increasing the industry's knowledge and skills base,” said Peter White, IABM’s director general. “Designed for broadcast staff, their technology suppliers, post-production facilities, and related businesses that require an appreciation of technology, this class will familiarize students with broadcast and media technology and associated terminology, as well as the role that technology plays in the business in which they operate.”



The course is offered as a series of short modules and enrollees can move through the coursework at their own pace and on their own schedule. Complete details on the course offering are available at www.labm.academy.org.





