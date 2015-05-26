IABM Announces BroadcastAsia 2015 Events

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND – The International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers is gearing up for its biggest BroadcastAsia ever in 2015. Held in Singapore, IABM has lined up a series of events for its members during the four day conference.

Prior to the show kicking off, IABM will host an exclusive reception for members at The Pump Room Microbrewery on Monday, June 1, giving them the opportunity to network with fellow members. Once things officially get underway, IABM will hold its Industry Update Breakfast on day two to present the latest market intelligence for the APAC region and discuss the current business climate and trends.

The following day will feature a breakfast seminar in association with InfoComm Development Authority and featuring a presentation from Dr. Lee Hing Yan, director of the National Cloud Computing Office, IDA. Dr. Hing Yan will discuss the state of cloud computing in Singapore and provide insight on the requirements for implementing cloud solutions.

IABM.TV will also have a presence on the show floor to capture conference sessions and conduct interviews, which will be made available for those unable to attend. IABM’s Member Lounge will also be available on level 5 5N9-04.

All events are free to IABM members; there are also a limited number of guest passes available for non-members. BroadcastAsia 2015 runs from June 2-5. For more information, visit www.theiabm.org.