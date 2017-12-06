IABM Announces 2017 Award Winners

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—The International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM) has announced the winners of its annual awards recognizing outstanding achievement in the flow of young talent into the industry, tech innovation and creative collaboration between vendors and end user.

John Ive

The awards were presented during the IABM Annual International Business Conference in London Nov. 30-Dec.1. The association also presented its Honorary Membership of IABM award, which is bestowed on an individual who has played a major role in the industry’s development and contributed to the advancement of IABM throughout their career.

Winners include:

· Aleksei Bukhalov, IABM Young Person of the Year, sponsored by ARRI. Bukhalov is a master’s degree student at the St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television. His dissertation is on the use of eye-tracking in media, which is especially relevant to virtual and augmented reality.

· EVS – X.One single operator live multi-cam production, IABM Peter Wayne Award for Design and Innovation.

· SDVI Corp. with Fox Networks Group, Discovery Communications and Turner, IABM Creative Collaboration Award, sponsored by Aperi. SDVI established special relationships with Fox, Discovery and Turner on each company’s use cases for its Rally media supply chain manager.

· John Ive, IABM Honorary Membership Award. “John Ive has made an enormous, continuous contribution to our industry over more than 40 years and richly deserves this recognition,” said Peter White, IABM CEO.

More information is available on the IABM website.