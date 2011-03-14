IABM Accepting Engineering Award Nominees



The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers is now accepting applications for the 2011 Engineering Student Awards.



The awards recognize a superb level of achievement among college students in the study of broadcast engineering of media technology. They were designed to increase the number of able-minded broadcast and engineering professionals.



The awards will be presented at IBC2011 in Amsterdam; the winning students will receive financial support to enable their attendance.



"One of the biggest threats facing the global broadcast and media industries today is a chronic shortage of skilled technical resources, which is directly affecting growth and order fulfillment for technology manufacturers," said Roger Crumpton, director of education, training, and employment at the IABM. "The Engineering Student Awards program is one example of how we can take proactive steps to engage with young people and their advisors at the college and university level to lead them to technical careers in media and broadcasting.



Any student enrolled in a related field is qualified to apply, the deadline is May 27. Those aspiring to enter must also submit a 500-word essay on how they would benefit from attending IBC2011. Application forms are available online.



