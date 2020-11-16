Hulu Live TV Ups Subscription to $65/Month

LOS ANGELES—Hulu Live TV is hiking the price of its monthly subscription, notifying its subscribers that the current $54.99 per month price will increase to $64.99 per month as of Dec. 18.

The news was delivered by an email to subscribers, Deadline reported, with no additional comment by Hulu’s parent company, the Walt Disney Company.

Hulu Live TV is a vMVPD service that offers more than five dozen TV networks. The increase to $65 per month puts the service in line with other vMVPDs, including YouTube TV.

In Disney’s end-of-year financial report, it said that Hulu Live TV had 4.1 million subscribers.