Hulu Live TV Ups Subscription to $65/Month
Was previously offered for $54.99 per month
LOS ANGELES—Hulu Live TV is hiking the price of its monthly subscription, notifying its subscribers that the current $54.99 per month price will increase to $64.99 per month as of Dec. 18.
The news was delivered by an email to subscribers, Deadline reported, with no additional comment by Hulu’s parent company, the Walt Disney Company.
Hulu Live TV is a vMVPD service that offers more than five dozen TV networks. The increase to $65 per month puts the service in line with other vMVPDs, including YouTube TV.
In Disney’s end-of-year financial report, it said that Hulu Live TV had 4.1 million subscribers.
For more information, read Deadline’s original report.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.