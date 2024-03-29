Hulu + Live TV Adds MLB Network

Major League Baseball announced that the MLB Network launched on Hulu + Live TV in time for the start of the 2024 season.

Hulu + Live TV added MLB Network to its core channel lineup. The launch will provide subscribers with access to over 100 nationally broadcast MLB games to Hulu + Live TV subscribers over the course of the season, plus MLB Network’s wide variety of studio programs and on-site coverage.

The MLB Network Showcase game for Opening Day will featured Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado visiting Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

MLB Network will also welcome some newcomers to its cast for the 2024 season, including new Yahoo Sports National MLB insider Russell Dorsey and Emmy-nominated host Abby Labar. Dorsey will make regular appearances on MLB Network’s “Off Base” while Labar will host “Quick Pitch,” which brings fans up to speed on everything that happened that day in baseball, the MLB reported in a post.