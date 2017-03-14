Hubbard Broadcasting Chairman Joins Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation has appointed Stanley Hubbard, Chairman of Hubbard Broadcasting, to its board of directors.



“Stan embodies the values of selfless service, courage, integrity and patriotism we stand for in the Foundation,” said Louis Chênevert, Foundation co-chairman. “We’ll rely on his leadership in business and the community to help us create more nationwide awareness and support for our education, outreach and recognition programs.”



Hubbard, a broadcast pioneer, was called the “father of satellite broadcasting” by Broadcast & Cable magazine. He and his family created the world’s first satellite newsgathering organization. Along with DirecTV, Hubbard’s U.S. Satellite Broadcasting established the Digital Satellite System. DSS became the first high-powered digital broadcast system in the world.



“I was humbled to be asked to join the Medal of Honor Foundation,” said Hubbard. “I have the highest respect for America’s military, veterans and especially our truest heroes, the Recipients of the Medal of Honor. It will be my honor to serve with them.”



Col. (retired) Jack Jacobs, Medal of Honor Recipient and Foundation co-chairman, is excited about Hubbard joining the Foundation.



“Stan will bring the same cutting-edge drive that has made Hubbard Broadcasting an industry leader for 80 years to his support of us Recipients and our Foundation programs,” Jacobs said. “Stan is a great patriot and leader and the 75 living Recipients of the Medal of Honor are proud to have him on the Foundation board.”



Hubbard is a charter member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and a recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters’ highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.



Hubbard Broadcasting owns 13 television stations serving Minnesota, New Mexico and New York. The company also owns 46 radio stations in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Phoenix, Cincinnati and St. Louis. In the cable network arena, Hubbard Broadcasting owns ReelzChannel—TV About Movies, and is the controlling shareholder of Ovation TV.



Hubbard was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and is a Lifetime Trustee of the University of Minnesota. He serves on the executive committees of the Minnesota Business Partnership and the Intrepid Foundation.

