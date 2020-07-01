HPA Taps Leon Silverman to Head Industry Recovery Task Force

BURBANK, Calif.—One of the founders and former president of the Hollywood Professional Association Leon Silverman has been selected by the HPA to lead its Industry Recovery Task Force, the organization has announced.

The IRTF is working on the sustainable resumption of the production and post-production industry service sector amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. This will include a series of virtual town hall events that share the latest health and safety, technical and creative best practices and encourage global community dialogue, per HPA.

Silverman, who continues to serve on the board of the HPA, has had a career that included leadership roles at Netflix, The Walt Disney Studios, Kodak and LaserPacific.

“We are at a pivotal moment at an important and challenging time in our industry,” Silverman said. “While the pandemic forces us to evolve the way we work to effectively create and deliver content, we also have a real opportunity to not just get back to work, but to move our industry forward. This task force will mobilize experts, artists and technological visionaries from a range of disciplines to thoughtfully collaborate on industry evolution and innovation.”

The first virtual town hall will take place in July, with Hollywood Reporter Tech Editor Carolyn Giardina serving as the moderator. A panel of medical experts, scientists, political leaders, post-production artists and members of guilds will take part in the town hall. Also, video case studies will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how facilities and companies are adjusting to the challenges of the pandemic. The specific schedule and list of speakers will be announced soon.

Subsequent town halls will be held over the following months and deal with subjects as the pandemic evolves.