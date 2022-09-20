HPA Opens Applications For Young Entertainment Professionals Program

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has issued a call for applications for its 2023 Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP) program.

The program offers career support for those between 21 and 32 years old who are creative talent, project managers and administrative professionals through mentorship, community building and education, the HPA said.

Applications for the 2023 class are due Nov. 1. Those applying will be notified of their status in early December. The class commences January 2023, it said.

The YEP program, formed in 2015, has seen more than 150 young professionals graduate and take industry roles. Each class has built a community of peers and a diverse professional network for alumni of the program and the entering class, it said.

The program is broken into two phases. The first, which runs January through June, immerses participants in HPA activities as well as the media and entertainment industry. New YEP participants attend an orientation program and a variety of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, including the HPA Tech Retreat in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb. 20-23, 2023. Participants are invited to all HPA events and are expected to attend a minimum of four during the year.

The second phase, which begins in June, sees an evaluation of each YEP participant by the mentoring committee for pairing with an industry leader from July to December. At the end of the mentorship, participants are again evaluated by the committee to determine eligibility for a Certificate of Completion, it said.

“With each YEP class, our industry becomes stronger, and we have more brilliant and inspiring people to work with as we push the limits of what is possible,” said HPA president Seth Hallen. “I encourage every young person to consider applying: to build a diverse community, to connect with seasoned mentors, to access all kinds of career-changing events, and to learn an incredible amount of valuable information to power your thinking.”

Those wishing to apply must complete an online application and supply one letter of recommendation.