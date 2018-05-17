HPA Accepting Award Nominations in Creative Categories

BURBANK, CA—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has opened the Call for Entries in Creative Categories for the 13th annual HPA Awards. These awards are considered important recognition for groundbreaking work and artistic excellence, acknowledging creative artistry in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects in feature film, television, and commercials. The 13th annual gala awards presentation will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Nov. 15, 2018.

The HPA Awards were conceived to draw attention to the talent and innovation that fuel the professional media content industry. This year, two additional creative categories have been announced to reflect the evolution of the industry. The category additions were based upon input on the changing nature of the industry from core creative constituents of the HPA Awards, the editing and visual effects communities.

Entries are now being accepted in the following competitive categories:

· Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film

· Outstanding Color Grading - Television

· Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial

· Outstanding Editing - Feature Film

· Outstanding Editing - Television (30 Minutes and Under)

· Outstanding Editing - Television (Over 30 Minutes)

· Outstanding Sound - Feature Film

· Outstanding Sound - Television

· Outstanding Sound - Commercial

· Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film

· Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (13 Episodes and Fewer)

· Outstanding Visual Effects - Television (Over 13 Episodes)

The HPA Awards Committee announced modifications to entry rules in two categories: Editing for Television and Visual Effects for Television. Additionally, changes to visual effects submissions teams were also announced. Complete rules, guidelines and entry information for the Creative Categories and all of the HPA Awards are available at:www.hpaawards.net.

Submissions for consideration in the Creative Categories will be accepted between May 16 and July 13, 2018. Early Bird Entries (at a reduced entry fee for the Creative Categories) will be accepted through June 11, 2018. To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and/or internationally during the eligibility period, Sept. 6, 2017 through Sept. 4, 2018. Entrants do not need to be members of the Hollywood Professional Association or working in the U.S.

The Call for Entries for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award opened last month. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award will be accepted until May 25, 2018. Again this year, the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation is a juried award and will be announced in advance of the Gala and the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced in the coming weeks.

The HPA Awards are sponsored by Foundation Members Avid, Co3, Deluxe, Dolby, EFILM, and Encore; and Platinum Sponsor IMAX. Announcement of ticket sales will be made in June.