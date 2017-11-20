‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Crown’ Win 2017 HPA Awards

LOS ANGELES—It was a near sweep for Netflix in the television categories at the 2017 HPA Awards, which honor the best behind-the-scenes artistry—including color grading, sound, editing and visual effects. The gala celebration, which also bestowed awards in categories for film and commercials, took place Nov. 16 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Here are the winners for the TV categories:

The "Stranger Things" team winning for Outstanding Sound - Television.

Outstanding Color Grading: “The Crown – Smoke and Mirrors,” Asa Shoul, Molinare

Outstanding Editing: “Stranger Things – Chapter 1: The Vanishing of Will Byers,” Dean Zimmerman

Outstanding Sound (TIE): “Stranger Things – Chapter 8: The Upside Down,” Craig Henighan, Fox; Bradley North, Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Jordan Wilby, Tiffany S. Griffith, Technicolor – Hollywood

“American Gods – The Bone Orchard,” Bradley North, Joseph DeAngelis, Kenneth Kobett, David Werntz, Tiffany S. Griffith, Technicolor – Hollywood

Outstanding Visual Effects: “Black Sails – XXIX,” Erik Henry; Yafei Wu, Nicklas Andersson, David Walhberg, Important Looking Pirates; Martin Lippman, Rodeo

HPA also gave out its HPA Engineering Excellence Award to Colorfront for its Colorfront Engine; Dolby for the Dolby Vision Post-Production Tools; Red Digital Cinema for the Weapon 8K Vista Vision; and SGO for its Mistika VR.

NASA, Amazon Web Services and AWS Elemental were also honored with the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation for the live 4K stream from the International Space Station.

Finally, HPA bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award on Larry Chernoff.