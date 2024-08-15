Horizon Media Taps Comscore as Preferred Contextual Intelligence Provider

NEW YORK—Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore Inc., has announced that Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency has selected Proximic by Comscore as its preferred contextual intelligence provider.

With this agreement, Horizon Media’s clients will be able to seamlessly tap into thousands of Proximic by Comscore’s contextually-powered targeting segments, with a specific focus on Proximic’s ID-free Predictive Audiences, the companies said.

“In light of signal loss and increased global privacy regulations, sophisticated media buyers like Horizon have already begun to adopt privacy-focused technologies that will insulate them from these ongoing shifts in the identity landscape,” said Kathryn Roganti, senior vice president, brand & agency at Proximic by Comscore. “Our partnership with Horizon will enable them to support clients who are navigating the choppy waters of the targeting ecosystem, using trusted, privacy-resilient data.”

“At Horizon, we are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to persistent industry challenges like signal loss, empowering our clients to achieve superior results,” said Alexander Stone, senior vice president of advanced video and agency partnerships. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Comscore to include Proximic by Comscore’s cutting-edge targeting technology, which has consistently improved outcomes across our client portfolio.”

Proximic by Comscore’s segments are available for Horizon Media’s clients to activate across leading DSPs like The Trade Desk, including across premium connected TV inventory. In recent head-to-head testing, ID-free Predictive Audiences have proven to drive significant scale with an average of 96% incremental reach over ID-based tactics, making it a highly effective solution for brands seeking addressable audience targeting.