Honorees Inducted As 2016 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts

COLLEGE PARK, MD.—The Library of American Broadcasting has inducted 10 distinguished members of the media industry into its Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honors. Broadcasters including Susan Stamberg, Tom Brokaw, Steve Kroft and Walt Disney were formally inducted at a luncheon in New York’s Gotham Hall in an event presented by the International Radio and Television Society Foundation.

The Giants honor was created to acknowledge work done by innovators, entrepreneurs, performers and journalists.

The 2016 Honorees are:

· Maria Bartiromo, anchor and global markets editor at Fox Business Network-Fox News Channel

· Tom Brokaw, NBC News special correspondent and former anchor and managing editor of “NBC Nightly News”

· Dick Ebersol, retired chairman, NBC Sports Group

· Tom Joyner “The Fly Jock,” host of “The Tom Joyner Morning Show”

· Paul Karpowicz, president, Local Media Group—Meredith Corp

· Steve Kroft, correspondent on “60 Minutes,” CBS News

· Susan Lucci, actress, ABC’s “All My Children” and Lifetime’s “Devious Maids”

· Perry Sook, chairman, president & CEO of Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.

· Susan Stamberg, NPR special correspondent and former co-host on “All Things Considered”

· Posthumous Award: Walt Disney

Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts inductees from previous years include Guglielmo Marconi, David Sarnoff, William S. Paley, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite, Charlie Rose, Ken Burns and Katie Couric. The honors program was started in 2003; many recipients were named posthumously.