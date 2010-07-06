Home Depot Television selects Omneon infrastructure for production workflow

Home improvement specialty retailer The Home Depot has purchased an Omneon media processing and storage platform to enable efficient handling of media at the Home Depot Television (HDTV) facility in Atlanta and to support the facility's migration to a tapeless production workflow.

In supporting production from start to finish, the platform will simplify media ingest and management, make it easier for HDTV staff to find and repurpose content and facilitate delivery of finished video in the required format.

In producing this combination of live and on-demand video, sent via satellite and also pushed to PCs at each store, HDTV takes on between 500 and 600 projects a year, each averaging between 10 and 30 minutes. To shift these operations to file-based technology, the facility invested in a platform consisting of a four-channel MediaDeck server system, a 12TB MediaGrid active storage system, the Media Application Server (MAS) and the ProXplore media clip and metadata management application.