Hitachi Kokusai Moves U.S. Headquarters

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd. is picking up shop and relocating its U.S. headquarters to a larger facility in Southwick, Mass., where it will be under the same roof as its subsidiary, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC (Comark).

Hitachi’s lease for its Long Island, N.Y., facility is set to expire, which opened the door to working side-by-side with Comark, said Sean Moran, chief operating officer of Hitachi. Sharing the 53,000-square-foot space will lead to future collaboration opportunities, Moran continued, as well as simply offering more engineering space and resources.

The moving process is beginning in December, with the changeover expected to be official by Jan. 1, 2021.

Hitachi will retain all of its staff from the previous location. Employees who chose not to relocate to Massachusetts will be permitted to work remotely.

Hitachi Kokusai’s new address is 104 Feeding Hills Road, Southwick, Mass., 01077.