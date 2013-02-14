HHB Provides Avid Console and Genelec Configuration for Rapid Pictures

LONDON--HHB Communications Ltd. has provided Rapid Pictures’ new 5.1-equipped audio post production room with a 24-fader Avid D-Command console and a Genelec DSP loudspeaker system in a custom configuration.



Rapid’s new audio post suite is built in a previously unused roof space, and the complete project involved the design and construction of the room and installation of new equipment. Due to the suite’s unique space, Rapid made the decision to install a bespoke loudspeaker configuration comprised of three Genelec 1238CF loudspeakers, a pair of 8240A nearfield monitors and a 7271A subwoofer.



The recently introduced 1238CF is a three way DSP loudspeaker, designed to be flush mounted and only 235mm deep. For Rapid, the 1238CF’s design meant the studio’s front wall could be designed to maximise room size and acoustic requirements. The Genelec GLM DSP management kit provides comprehensive analysis and set up of any configuration of the DSP loudspeakers, and as part of the package HHB provided a commissioning service for the loudspeakers. The studio design and installation was provided by Peter Johnston of One-Ten Productions Ltd.



